Letter to the Editor: Invasion of America

Our border and immigration laws are America's first line of defense against terrorism and criminals.

However, you would never know it by reading most newspapers, mainstream media news programs, listening to President Obama, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson or Attorney General Loretta Lynch. You would not learn this by listening to the mayors and governors (Jerry Brown) who have declared their cities and states to be "sanctuaries" for illegals and providing them with driver's licenses (Goleta).

Today, President Obama is leading the way for the invasion of America. According to Leo Hohmann (WND), Obama's plan is to change America by changing the people. Already he has allowed millions of illegals from Mexico and Central America to enter the United States, with a second wave slated for this summer. Even more frightening, millions of immigrants from the Middle East have come.

The FBI admits they have no idea who or what they are letting in. This covert, unscreened Muslim invasion originated in the U.N. with the State Departments as its accomplish. The goal of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Antonio Guterres, is to deculturalize European nations and the USA. Already, 190 American communities are impacted and in 10 years over 10,000 anti-American Somali refugees settled in Minnesota alone. In 2015, 4,425 Somalis have come.

Guterres is also responsible for sending 9,000 anti-American Syrians to Boise and Twin Falls. Most recently, the FBI said ISIS is in all 50 states and it has been reported that ISIS has a camp just eight miles south of our border.

It is time to protect America. There is a link between immigration and national security. We must close our borders, enforce our immigration laws and demand the president/politicians protect our country.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria