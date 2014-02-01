Letter to the Editor: Investigate Circumstances of Cocker Spaniel’s Euthanasia

I am extremely disheartened, saddened and very concerned by what I read on a Facebook posting today by Second Chance Cocker Rescue ...

“Today in violation of California state law, the director of the Santa Barbara Animal Shelters, Jan Glick, killed a cocker spaniel named Einstein. The Hayden Act requires animal shelters to allow rescues to pull dogs before they are euthanized. Our request to pull Einstein was denied and he was killed this morning.”

According to a Noozhawk, Glick denied the request of this rescue group the chance to rehabilitate Einstien. This is unacceptable and now she must pay for this serious violation of animal rights. I expect the County of Santa Barbara to take a close, hard look at Ms. Glick’s decision making abilities.

Every animal deserves to be treated humanely, to be given opportunities to thrive, and a chance to live out its normal life.

Sue Sadler-Pare’

Goleta