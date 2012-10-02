Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Is America in Denial Over Barack Obama?

By Diana Thorn | October 2, 2012 | 12:41 a.m.

Is America in denial? Do Americans, politicians and the media understand America is being destroyed right in front of their eyes?

In his book, The Obama Confession, Secret Fear, Secret Fury, Andrew G. Hodges M.D., says President Barack Obama is taking out his rage on America due to anger caused by his father’s abandonment and hatred of white people. Furthermore, Obama presents a false self, and deception is his main tactic.

Could this be true? Hodges goes on to say that Obama thinks he can do whatever he wants, to whoever he wants and push boundaries. He has pushed our economic boundaries by greatly increasing our debt and spending wildly; our national security boundary by weakening and downsizing our military and weapons; pushed our character boundary by dividing us by race, religion, gender and region; and pushed the rule of law by ignoring the Constitution, circumventing Congress and issuing executive orders to make laws and ignore accountability. (See Attorney General Eric Holder)

Today, we are living in very dangerous times. Does America have the courage to find out the truth? Read Dr. Hodges’ book, as he decodes the clues in Obama’s speeches, books and letters. The survival of our country is at stake.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

