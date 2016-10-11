Letter to the Editor: Is America Now a Totalitarian Nation?

Are we now living in a totalitarian or fascist nation? And things we get even worse, if Hillary Clinton, the most corrupt, untruthful candidate ever, is elected. The choice is yours, America. Do you want freedom or tyranny?

What kind of country do we live in today? The federal government, the DOJ, AG Lynch, the IRS, newspapers, and even Hollywood are openly working against the only presidential candidate who promotes change and cares about average Americans, Donald Trump. Furthermore, his supporters are beaten up, threatened, marginalized and slandered.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >