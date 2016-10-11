Letter to the Editor: Is America Now a Totalitarian Nation?

What kind of country do we live in today? The federal government, the DOJ, AG Lynch, the IRS, newspapers, and even Hollywood are openly working against the only presidential candidate who promotes change and cares about average Americans, Donald Trump. Furthermore, his supporters are beaten up, threatened, marginalized and slandered.
Are we now living in a totalitarian or fascist nation? And things we get even worse, if Hillary Clinton, the most corrupt, untruthful candidate ever, is elected. The choice is yours, America. Do you want freedom or tyranny?
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria