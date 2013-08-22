Letter to the Editor: Is America Prepared for Another 9/11?

In a few weeks, America will endure another 9/11. Is America prepared, and will radical Islam strike again?

It frightens and saddens me how our leaders are whitewashing the threat of terrorism. Hillary Clinton proclaimed "what difference does it make" in regard to what lead up to the Benghazi attacks, and President Barack Obama labeled current scandals as phony.

It matters because four Americans were killed by jihadists and the CIA was possibly in Benghazi to direct gun-running and air-to-ground missiles into Syria via Turkey. In fact, a whistleblower has reported to his lawyer that 400 stealth missiles were stolen.

Could this be why no aircrafts were sent to rescue the Americans? Obama has also added to the danger we face. He supported the Arab Spring, which lead to the takeover of many countries by the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda and other radical groups, including Egypt.

On the home front, the FBI and others were complicit in identifying the Boston bombers, and the Obama administration refused to call Major Hasan an Islamic jihadist, even though he shouted "Allah is Great" as he shot and killed 13 soldiers at Fort Hood.

By the way, has anyone noticed that new mosques are springing up everywhere in America? The "ground zero" mosque, aka Park 51, will be 13 stories high, built on the edge of ground zero and its developer just bought adjacent properties. This is disrespectful and dangerous. The Clarion Project reports 1,200 new mosques have been built in America, the majority with Wahhabi clerics who belong to the same Islamic branch as Osama bin Laden.

Currently, two things are very disturbing. On 9/11 a Million Muslim March renamed Million American March Against Fear will be held in Washington, D.C. This event is being organized by AMPAC, an organization linked to Islamic radicals and 9/11 "truthers." This political rally will push an anti-Western narrative, according to The Clarion Project.

Finally, why are we allowing al-Jazeera to open its propaganda front in the USA? It is owned by the government of Qatar and it has connections with anti-American, anti-Semetic, Muslim Brotherhood radical Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi.

America, did you learn anything from the 9/11 tragedies? Radical Islam is a political ideology that is not compatible with democracies. We are target No. 1. Wake up!

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria