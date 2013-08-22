Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:05 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Is America Prepared for Another 9/11?

By Diana Thorn | August 22, 2013 | 4:15 p.m.

In a few weeks, America will endure another 9/11. Is America prepared, and will radical Islam strike again?

It frightens and saddens me how our leaders are whitewashing the threat of terrorism. Hillary Clinton proclaimed "what difference does it make" in regard to what lead up to the Benghazi attacks, and President Barack Obama labeled current scandals as phony.

It matters because four Americans were killed by jihadists and the CIA was possibly in Benghazi to direct gun-running and air-to-ground missiles into Syria via Turkey. In fact, a whistleblower has reported to his lawyer that 400 stealth missiles were stolen.

Could this be why no aircrafts were sent to rescue the Americans? Obama has also added to the danger we face. He supported the Arab Spring, which lead to the takeover of many countries by the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda and other radical groups, including Egypt.

On the home front, the FBI and others were complicit in identifying the Boston bombers, and the Obama administration refused to call Major Hasan an Islamic jihadist, even though he shouted "Allah is Great" as he shot and killed 13 soldiers at Fort Hood.

By the way, has anyone noticed that new mosques are springing up everywhere in America? The "ground zero" mosque, aka Park 51, will be 13 stories high, built on the edge of ground zero and its developer just bought adjacent properties. This is disrespectful and dangerous. The Clarion Project reports 1,200 new mosques have been built in America, the majority with Wahhabi clerics who belong to the same Islamic branch as Osama bin Laden.

Currently, two things are very disturbing. On 9/11 a Million Muslim March renamed Million American March Against Fear will be held in Washington, D.C. This event is being organized by AMPAC, an organization linked to Islamic radicals and 9/11 "truthers." This political rally will push an anti-Western narrative, according to The Clarion Project.

Finally, why are we allowing al-Jazeera to open its propaganda front in the USA? It is owned by the government of Qatar and it has connections with anti-American, anti-Semetic, Muslim Brotherhood radical Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi.

America, did you learn anything from the 9/11 tragedies? Radical Islam is a political ideology that is not compatible with democracies. We are target No. 1. Wake up!

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 