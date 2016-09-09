Letter to the Editor: Is Barack Obama on America’s Side?

Whose side is Barack Obama on? It has been revealed in the Washington Free Beacon, by Adam Kredo, that " Iran may have received an additional $33.6 billion in secret cash and gold payments facilitated by the Obama administration between 2014-2016, according to testimony provided before Congress by an expert on last summer’s nuclear agreement."

Furthermore, when the Obama administration was working out the final deals of the nuclear agreement, Iran was also paid $700 million every month from funds that had been previously frozen by US sanctions between January 2014 and July 2015.

However, “ details surrounding these payments are shrouded in mystery, “ according to Mark Dubowitz, executive director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He further elaborates that "Iran could have received as much as $33.6 billion in cash, gold or other metals.”

And this, is in addition to the recent confirmation that Obama and company paid $1.7 billion in cash prior to the release of fourAmerican hostages!

What is going on, America? Why did Obama give so much money to a terrorist nation that is hell bent on destroying the US and Israel? How was Iran paid and why was it kept secret? According to a former Pentagon official and expert on rogue regimes, “ the payments of this nature are “highly irregular.” There was no reason to pay them now. Past presidents have delayed payments so as to avoid funding terrorism.” Is this treason? Why hasn’t Congress or anyone done something about this? Who is looking out for America?

And Hillary Clinton thinks the Iran agreement is a good thing.

We need new leadership now, America.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria