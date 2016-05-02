Letter to the Editor: Is California Gone?

California used to be a wonderful place to live. Not any more. Pres. Obama, Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democrats have destroyed it. They don't give a damn about average Californians.

Today, Californians are crushed by higher taxes, a deluge of regulations and the influx of illegal aliens and Middle Eastern refugees. Businesses and Californians are exiting the state at a record rate. At the same time, politicians continue to spend wildly. It is outrageous.

Most recently, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1461, the New Motor Voter Act, which will automatically register people to vote through the DMV, including illegal aliens. Gov. Brown and the California Democrats know exactly what they doing. A Public Policy Institute survey showed 49% of non-registered adults lean toward the Democratic Party. Included, illegal aliens and Muslim refugees.

Will the passage of this bill make California a one party socialist state? If so, why bother to vote? Is this not state sanctioned voter fraud?

I support Mr. Trump for president because he is right about immigration and he puts Americans first.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria