Letter to the Editor: Is the Fix In for the 2016 Presidential Election?

Is the fix in for the coming November presidential election? Possibly. Today there is an orchestrated , well-planned assault against presidential candidate Donald Trump, a business outsider. His crime: Putting America and “we the people” first, and confronting the corrupt political + media establishment.

One glaring example of this corruption involves the “blackout” of WikiLeaks' emails pertaining to Obama, the Clintons, Podesta, Wall Street, the media, and the political class. Here are some of the most explosive revelations so far:

1. Hillary wants open trade, borders and hemisphere.

2. She courted business elites to support her agenda and go against populism.

3. Hillary’s campaign coordinated with Super PAC.

4. She has different “public and private” positions concerning Wall Street.

5. Her campaign asked about using White House executive privilege to hide emails from Congress.

6. She wanted support from “needy Latinos.”

7. Collusion with State Department on managing Clinton e-mail scandal.

8. Journalists were / are working for the Clinton / Kaine ticket.

9. Wanted to plant the “seeds of revolution” in the “ Middle Age Dictatorship” of the Catholic Church.

10. Panicked by book “Clinton Cash.” Knew it was true.

11. Flp-Flopped on TPP.

12. Gun Control. Cherry picked data, executive orders and will use Supreme Court to further erode the 2nd amendment.

13. Special favors for “ Bill’s friends in Haiti.

14. Hillary supported the terrible, treasonous, appeasement Iran deal.

15. Hillary’s actions in Libya were disastrous. Four Americans died and today Islamic terrorists control this chaotic country.

16. Revealed all foreign donations are now in.

17. Clinton Foundation internal audit reveals it may have misled the IRS.

America, it is time to face reality. A vote for Hillary Clinton will mean this corruption will continue, the media will continue its role as an arm of the far-left Democratic Party, the Supreme Court will make a hard left turn, and the transformation of America into a big government socialist nation will be completed.

Is this what you want?

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria