Letter to the Editor: Are Obama, Kerry and U.N. Living on Planet Mars?
By Don Thorn | September 26, 2014 | 2:47 p.m.
Radical Islam, not climate change, is the No. 1 threat facing the world.
There has been a cooling trend for 10 years, and now there has been a beheading in the heartland of America.
What planet do President Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry and members of the United Nations live on? Mars?
Don Thorn
Carpinteria
