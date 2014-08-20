Letter to the Editor: Is the Fix In for Ferguson?

As mass hysteria over the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., grips the nation, President Barack Obama dispatched Attorney General Eric Holder, a divisive race-baiter, to the scene.

Holder has focused on converting the Department of Justice into a "racial grievance incubator" and has a history of exacerbating racial tensions and ramping up civil unrest. The Community Relations Service, which is part of the DOJ and was sent to Florida after the Trayvon Martin shooting, is now causing trouble by promoting racially charged demonstrations and rushed convictions.

What is taking place in Ferguson today?

The NAACP, the Black Panthers, outside agitators, and communists from Chicago and New York are looting, inflaming the situation, lying about what really happened and attacking the police.

Who was Brown (6 feet 4 inches tall, 292 pounds)? He was not a gentle giant and was not shot in the back with his hands up. In reality, he participated in a strong-arm robbery of the Ferguson Market Liquor Store, punched officer Wilson in the face, causing "an orbital blowout fracture to the eye socket" as he sat in his patrol car, ran from the officer when ordered to freeze, and then turned around and charged Wilson.

There are several troubling questions regarding this tragedy. Why is there a rush to judgment? Why were we hearing only one side of the story? Why is the media's bias reporting used to inflame the story? Why is the federal government so heavy-handed in Ferguson?

Where were Obama and Holder when an African-American mom was shot in Washington, D.C.? When Rabbi Joseph Raksin was shot by two black youths in Florida? When hundreds of black youths are murdered every month in Chicago? And when black on white attacks happen frequently?

America, is the fix in for the Ferguson incident, or will AG Holder enforce the law in a fair, unbiased manner? Why can't everyone let the investigation go forward so we can really find out what happened?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria