Letter to the Editor: ISIS Is Dangerous

By Diana and Don Thorn | August 28, 2014 | 4:00 p.m.

ISIS is not your run-of-the-mill Islamic terrorist group. They are a highly successful movement with an apocalyptic, nihilistic philosophy. They mean business when they say, "Convert, join us or die."

There are nine reasons why they are such a threat to Iraq, the Middle East, the world and the United States.

» 1) More sophisticated, excel in using the social media.

» 2) Rich. Use extortion, selling electricity, exploring oil and gas, and have looted five banks.

» 3) Other al-Qaeda-like groups are pledging allegiance to them, giving them access to a global network of terrorists.

» 4) Control territory the size of Maryland in the heart of the Arab world.

» 5) Evolved into a pro-state, with its own army, civil administration, judiciary and propaganda operation.

» 6) Most heavily armed Islamist extremist group in history.

» 7) Out-recruiting other terrorist groups, pulling in westerners.

» 8) Its leader, Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi, claims he is descent from the Prophet Mohammed.

» 9) Declared the rebirth of the Caliphate and its leader to be Caliph Ibrahim.

President Barack Obama got it wrong. ISIS is no "jayvee team." It must be destroyed.

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

 

