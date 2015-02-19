Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Office Mishandles Release of Isla Vista Shooting Report

The office of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown today released its investigation of the tragic Isla Vista shooting in a spectacular display of racial insensitivity.

The first day of the Chinese New Year was yesterday, and three of the UCSB students that were slain were of Asian-American descent. This is a time of celebration and joy for that community.

The Sheriff’s Office was apprised of the cultural sensitivities involved by UCSB authorities but still proceeded to issue the report at this time.

It seems the department is in dire need of multicultural training, Waiting a few days would not have changed the facts and it would have spared a few still-grieving families of the I.V. victims additional pain.

Thomas Jacob

Santa Barbara