Letter to the Editor: Israel Has a Right to Exist

On March 3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will give a historic speech to Congress, discussing the implications of a nuclear Iran and the dangers of radical Islam. His goal: to inform the American people and the world of these dangers.

The one policy that Netanyahu has never caved to is his policy of accommodating to Iran. (Jerusalem Post) He has openly and behind closed doors warned that President Barack Obama’s plan to forge a nuclear deal with Iran is dangerous. He has made it clear that Iran’s nuclear program, as well as its ballistic missile program, constitutes a threat to Israel’s very existence. And, until Obama took office, preventing Iran from acquiring these weapons has always been the norm.

Sadly, our president is no friend of our ally, Israel. In recent years, Netanyahu has released jihadist terrorists from prison, abrogated Jewish people’s rights in Jerusalem, Judea, + Samara, supported the establishment of a Palestinian state and agreed to give free electricity to the Palestinians in Gaza, while Israel was being attacked by them. All of this was done to accommodate Obama, win over the media and to appease leftists in his coalition.

For the past six years, Obama has undermined Israel’s national security and publicly humiliated Netanyahu.

On another front, Obama shocked the entire Israeli defense community when he supported the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. (Jerusalem Post) Not only was Mubarak an ally to America in the fight against Islamic terrorists, he acted as a guardian of both Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel and the safety and freedom of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal.

The result of Obama’s actions: the Muslim Brotherhood, which seeks the destruction of Israel and is responsible for jihadist groups like al-Qaeda and Hamas, took over. To this day, Obama supports the Muslim Brotherhood.

Recently, the attacks on Israel and Netanyahu have continued by Susan Rice, John Kerry and other Democrats. Obama is coercing Democrats to boycott Netanyahu’s speech and the Congressional Black Caucus has threatened to walk out during his speech. What a disgrace.

The actions toward Israel by this administration are dangerous and disgusting. What is Obama afraid of? The Truth?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria