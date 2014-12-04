Letter to the Editor: IV Move-Out Should Be Factor in UCSB Long-Range Development Plan

Yes, one of the many factors that the California Coastal Commission should have considered when they voted for the UCSB Long-Range Development Plan was the Isla Vista June move-out.

The Isla Vista move-out occurs more than once a year, but in June after the graduations the Isla Vista June move-out turns this less than square-mile island into a total garbage dump that is beyond belief! By foolishly adding another 5,000 students and their families and friends, it will only increase the incredibly toxic carbon footprint already threatening this most crowded community in the western United States.

Any item one may mention is poured onto the streets, and an overflowing amount of waste of every kind is thrown out anywhere.

The California Coastal Commission appeal is free and we and others are going to appeal the entire UCSB LRDP, including the Isla Vista June move-out, which was not even considered.

Caroline and Matthew Hubbard

Santa Barbara