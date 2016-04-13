Letter to the Editor: Joan Hartmann Fiddles While Schools Burn

I was stunned at a recent Santa Barbara Couty Third District supervisors candidate forum to see the heartless Joan Hartmann once again deny the recent pipeline break doesn’t harm our local schools’ funding.

She claimed oil revenues make up “only” 2 percent of a $700 million county budget. That’s $14 million every year, until the pipeline is fixed! Much of that funding goes to schools in Goleta, Gaviota and Santa Ynez.

A search of recent school board agenda minutes shows Santa Ynez has already sent pink slips to several teachers, and Gaviota is furiously trying to raise private funding to save its preschool program.

Sue the pipeline company? Sure, that will happen ... but will take years. And teachers need to be paid NOW. And next year. And the next year after that.

Hartmann is totally unwilling to acknowledge there is an issue. Is her extremist hatred of oil so extreme that she will sacrifice the education of our children? Who could ever trust such a person to be an elected official of our county?

Alvin Salge

Santa Ynez