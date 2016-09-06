Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Joan Hartmann Will Be Full-Time Supervisor

By Phil McKenna | September 6, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

As a participant in many Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meetings concerning Gaviota coast issues, I have observed and interacted with Joan Hartmann during her tenure on the commission.

I can say without any reservation that Ms. Hartmann has the temperament, intelligence and experience to be an exceptional county supervisor. Ms. Hartmann and I generally agreed on Gaviota coast issues, but when we did not I was always treated fairly, with respect and an open mind.

In this season of political disenchantment, Ms. Hartmann stands apart from the divisive discourse that characterizes today’s political dialogue. More than ever before we need a government leader who can listen to citizen concerns with an open mind and respond with thoughtful, effective answers.

Our county needs a supervisor who has experience with the issues and who commits to work full time on behalf of the public. Vote for Joan Hartmann for Third District supervisor. She will be just that leader!

Phil McKenna
Santa Barbara

