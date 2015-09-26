Letter to the Editor: After John Boehner’s Departure, What Happens Next?

Advice

Today, America has two major political parties. The party of tyranny (Democrats) and the party of surrender (Republicans).

On Friday, House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, announced he would resign at the end of October. Why not now? Does he want to give our socialist president everything he wants before leaving?

What will the Republican Party do next? Will it continue to cave by choosing a Boehner-like speaker or will it have the courage to select a strong, no-nonsense, pro-American speaker of the House?

Is it not time to clean house, America?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria