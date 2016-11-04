Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed a Leader, Not a Follower

The craziness going on at the top of the ticket this election cycle makes me really glad there are candidates like Justin Fareed who stand in contrast to the typical politician.

We need to send more outsiders to Congress to represent us, people who actually know what it’s like to work for a living in the private sector and abide by the ridiculous regulations being funneled out of our government.

After meeting Justin, I’m confident that he will truly represent our voices in Washington.

Regardless of party preference, I hope everyone takes the time to look at both candidates because there is more to politics than parties. We need genuine leaders more than we need loyal Republicans and Democrats.

If people do their research into both candidates, I’m confident that they will choose Justin Fareed because he is the only true public servant in this race.

Rob L. Nyvold Jr.

Goleta