Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Is the Change We Need
By Diana and Don Thorn | May 5, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
It is time for a change in America. The leaders in both parties, especially the Democrats have not been looking out for average Americans or future generations.
This is especially true in California. The welfare of illegal aliens and Middle East refugees are put ahead of Americans. Our borders are wide-open and the younger generations will be saddled with enormous debt, especially student loans.
For these reasons my husband and I will be supporting Justin Fareed. He represents change and is part of the younger generation.
Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria
