Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Is the People’s Candidate

We now know how Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Salud Carbajal view average Americans. Obama thinks we are" lazy,” Hillary thinks we are “deplorable” and Salud refers to Lompoc as “ the armpit of the country.” This is utter contempt of ordinary citizens.

In November, I will be voting for Justin Fareed, the people’s candidate. Justin is especially concerned about healthcare solutions for our families. It is no secret that Obamacare is “ a dead man walking” and is spiraling out of control. Healthcare costs have risen the most in 32 years, deductibles are sky high and insurance companies are bailing out.

The good news, Mr. Fareed has a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. His solutions are market driven. Included: a tax deduction for individually- owned health insurance,allowing people to purchase health insurance across state lines, protect people with pre-existing conditions and allowing people to take insurance from job to job.

Be smart, America. In November vote for Justin Fareed, the people’s candidate.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria