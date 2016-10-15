Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Understands Women

By Kacie Silva | October 15, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

With so much going on in the presidential election, we often lose track with of what is going on in the other elections. Congress is where laws are written that directly affect all of us, including women.

We have been told by congressional candidate Salud Carbajal that his opponent, Justin Fareed, is not an advocate for women. I made it a point to find out which candidate has the best interest of women in mind.

As a 22-year-old woman, I have witnessed the costly effects that come along with the Affordable Care Act; I have no idea how Salud can say he is the best choice for women when he supports the program that forces me to buy an inefficient product with high deductibles or be forced into paying a penalty.

Salud, you lost my vote of confidence from your dishonest and inaccurate commercials. I have no respect for an individual who tries to persuade my opinion with falsehoods.

My vote is with Justin Fareed. He personally understands my goal of starting a small business and hiring employees one day. Justin, thank you for being an advocate for businesswomen! I look forward to seeing what you changes you make in Congress.

Kacie Silva
Santa Maria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 