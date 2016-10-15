Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Understands Women

With so much going on in the presidential election, we often lose track with of what is going on in the other elections. Congress is where laws are written that directly affect all of us, including women.

We have been told by congressional candidate Salud Carbajal that his opponent, Justin Fareed, is not an advocate for women. I made it a point to find out which candidate has the best interest of women in mind.

As a 22-year-old woman, I have witnessed the costly effects that come along with the Affordable Care Act; I have no idea how Salud can say he is the best choice for women when he supports the program that forces me to buy an inefficient product with high deductibles or be forced into paying a penalty.

Salud, you lost my vote of confidence from your dishonest and inaccurate commercials. I have no respect for an individual who tries to persuade my opinion with falsehoods.

My vote is with Justin Fareed. He personally understands my goal of starting a small business and hiring employees one day. Justin, thank you for being an advocate for businesswomen! I look forward to seeing what you changes you make in Congress.

Kacie Silva

Santa Maria