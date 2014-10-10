Letter to the Editor: Keep Oil Production Local; Vote No on Measure P

Santa Barbara County has been safely producing onshore oil for over 100 years. Measure P will prohibit future onshore oil and gas production, making us more dependent on foreign oil.

Here in California, we have some of the strongest and most heavily enforced environmental regulations in the world. We should be continuing our production here, where the production is safe, instead of buying foreign oil and shipping it here — at great environmental expense.

The news coverage on Measure P has failed to talk about how important it is that we produce oil and gas domestically. We know now more than ever how important it is to keep things local, so how could it be environmentally friendly to ship our oil in from halfway around the world?

