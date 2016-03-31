Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Kelly Gray Is Lying About Bruce Porter and the Central County Coalition

By Lee Rosenberg | March 31, 2016 | 6:24 p.m.

In a March 31 Letter to the Editor posted on Noozhawk, a Ms. Kelly Gray published an astonishing lie. She claimed that Bruce Porter, who is a member of the Executive Committee of the Central County Coalition, or CCC, is a bad candidate as Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor because he and the CCC are advocates of Short-Term Rentals.

As the founder of the CCC, I can without hesitation tell you that the CCC was not in any way such an advocate and there are several hundred members who will confirm that. Further, the issue of short-term rentals never came up to the level of the Executive Committee and there are 14 members who can confirm that.

What concerns me most is that outright liars like Ms. Gray are allowed a voice in the media. There are folks who believe what they read and the reputation of Noozhawk has been seriously sullied by Ms. Gray.

As an acolyte of Bob Field, Gray demonstrates disrespect for people who she believes will be susceptible to her lies and misrepresentations. These types never have anything positive to say and they are always on the attack when they hear or see what appears to them to be “red meat.”

In this case, Gray, who is a supporter of Joan Hartmann, has tried to run down Bruce Porter in order to scare some voters away from Porter and offer a path to Hartmann. However, Porter is so far ahead of Hartmann, there is not much anyone can say against him that will turn people away.

It is further disgusting that Gray should lie in an attack against a man who has dedicated his life to public service. A graduate of West Point who holds two Master’s Degrees from Stanford University, who also taught at West Point and was then in charge of about 6,000 men who were charged with simple tasks like defending their country in Operation Desert Storm and in the cleanup of the oil spills in Iraq and Kuwait and other various combat situations.

He was also responsible for the task of inculcating environmental protocols throughout the Army.

Porter returned from his service as a full Colonel and became President of the Santa Ynez High School Board of Directors. He served as Chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, Director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, President of the Solvang Rotary and a host of other community organizations.

I demand that Gray publish an apology for her lies and misrepresentations. I further demand that she publish that apology on Noozhawk. If she fails to do that, she will prove that she stands by her destructive lie.

Lee Rosenberg
Solvang

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 