Letter to the Editor: Kelly Gray Is Lying About Bruce Porter and the Central County Coalition

In a March 31 Letter to the Editor posted on Noozhawk, a Ms. Kelly Gray published an astonishing lie. She claimed that Bruce Porter, who is a member of the Executive Committee of the Central County Coalition, or CCC, is a bad candidate as Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor because he and the CCC are advocates of Short-Term Rentals.

As the founder of the CCC, I can without hesitation tell you that the CCC was not in any way such an advocate and there are several hundred members who will confirm that. Further, the issue of short-term rentals never came up to the level of the Executive Committee and there are 14 members who can confirm that.

What concerns me most is that outright liars like Ms. Gray are allowed a voice in the media. There are folks who believe what they read and the reputation of Noozhawk has been seriously sullied by Ms. Gray.

As an acolyte of Bob Field, Gray demonstrates disrespect for people who she believes will be susceptible to her lies and misrepresentations. These types never have anything positive to say and they are always on the attack when they hear or see what appears to them to be “red meat.”

In this case, Gray, who is a supporter of Joan Hartmann, has tried to run down Bruce Porter in order to scare some voters away from Porter and offer a path to Hartmann. However, Porter is so far ahead of Hartmann, there is not much anyone can say against him that will turn people away.

It is further disgusting that Gray should lie in an attack against a man who has dedicated his life to public service. A graduate of West Point who holds two Master’s Degrees from Stanford University, who also taught at West Point and was then in charge of about 6,000 men who were charged with simple tasks like defending their country in Operation Desert Storm and in the cleanup of the oil spills in Iraq and Kuwait and other various combat situations.

He was also responsible for the task of inculcating environmental protocols throughout the Army.

Porter returned from his service as a full Colonel and became President of the Santa Ynez High School Board of Directors. He served as Chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, Director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, President of the Solvang Rotary and a host of other community organizations.

I demand that Gray publish an apology for her lies and misrepresentations. I further demand that she publish that apology on Noozhawk. If she fails to do that, she will prove that she stands by her destructive lie.

Lee Rosenberg

​Solvang