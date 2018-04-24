Letter to the Editor: Know Your History, America

On July 4, we will celebrate the birth and independence of America. We will reflect on the greatness of our nation and our freedoms and accomplishments.

Will Americans remember our Republic is great because of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, a free-market economy and a strong military?

Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life. Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Unfortunately, many of us have forgotten or never learned about American history.

On July 4, you can begin recalling our history, as George Washington comes to De la Guerra Plaza at 11:30 a.m. before the parade. Witness a musical drama about the Declaration of Independence starring Katherine Bottoms, Brian Harwell, Sean O’Shea, Jenna Scanlon, and opera singers Deborah Bertling and Emil Cristescu. This inspiring event is free to the public, features a sing-a-long and kids are welcomed. It is presented by the Santa Barbara Pops Association.

Come join the fun, witness history and learn the importance of George Washington and the Declaration of Independence.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria