Letter to the Editor: Kudos to CADA

Thank you to CADA and KEYT for spotlighting the importance of mentoring through CADA’s Mission for Mentors telethon.
It was inspiring to see the outpouring of support from our community to help children who would benefit most from the power of mentoring friendships.
Studies have shown that children participating in long, strong, professionally supported relationships with a caring adult role model are more likely to succeed in school, make safer behavioral choices and have stronger relationships with their parents and others.
Way to go!
Sarah Rudd-Lawlor
Program manager
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County, a program of Family Service Agency