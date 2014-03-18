Letter to the Editor: Lack of Emergency Preparedness Requirement for Condo Complexes

There are no local or state requirements that homeowners’ associations make preparations for disasters such as designating a common meeting place, informing residents of locations and operations of gas and water shutoff valves, or providing drinking water or generators.

In the panic surrounding an earthquake, fire or nuclear plant explosion, residents should have information immediately available to them to deal with these emergencies. Some residents will make their own preparations for food, water, toileting procedures and cooking; but most will not be prepared.

A written plan outlining for them how to address the various problems they will have to deal with will save countless cases of panic and countless calls to police and fire, who may not be available at that time.

The city Fire Department conducts community emergency preparedness classes to educate residents on how to assemble a kit with food and water and other essentials, and they are to be commended. But certainly homeowners’ associations have additional responsibilities and some few do take measures to get ready for disasters, but there are no legal requirements as stated above.

City residents and condo associations need to get ready for severe disasters, which will ultimately occur.

Cheryl Rogers

Santa Barbara