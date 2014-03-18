Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Lack of Emergency Preparedness Requirement for Condo Complexes

By Cheryl Rogers | March 18, 2014 | 5:15 p.m.

There are no local or state requirements that homeowners’ associations make preparations for disasters such as designating a common meeting place, informing residents of locations and operations of gas and water shutoff valves, or providing drinking water or generators.

In the panic surrounding an earthquake, fire or nuclear plant explosion, residents should have information immediately available to them to deal with these emergencies. Some residents will make their own preparations for food, water, toileting procedures and cooking; but most will not be prepared.

A written plan outlining for them how to address the various problems they will have to deal with will save countless cases of panic and countless calls to police and fire, who may not be available at that time.

The city Fire Department conducts community emergency preparedness classes to educate residents on how to assemble a kit with food and water and other essentials, and they are to be commended. But certainly homeowners’ associations have additional responsibilities and some few do take measures to get ready for disasters, but there are no legal requirements as stated above.

City residents and condo associations need to get ready for severe disasters, which will ultimately occur.

Cheryl Rogers
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 