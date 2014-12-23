Letter to the Editor: Laguna Blanca School Mourns Loss of Dotsy Adams

It is with great sorrow that I share the recent loss of Dorothy "Dotsy" Adams, wife of Jack Adams, our headmaster from 1961 to 1981.

Jack preceded Dotsy in passing in July of this year. Together, they helped build Laguna into the thriving and tightly knit community that it is today. Dotsy will always be remembered for her profound warmth, generosity and dedication toward those around her.

As many of you may recall, Dotsy took great pride in the Laguna community. She attended nearly every school function during her time here, and she was always the first to lend a helping hand to welcome new families into the community. Whether she was organizing the Fall Festival or supporting her husband Jack, Dotsy was without a doubt the heart and soul of our Hope Ranch home.

The family has extended a heartfelt invitation to all members of the Laguna community to attend Dotsy's Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 10 (tentatively at 2 p.m.). The service will take place at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara. Afterward, a reception will be held at Casa Dorinda at 300 Hot Springs Road in Santa Barbara.

I deeply regret that I did not have more time to know Dotsy and learn more about her time at Laguna Blanca. It is my hope that Laguna will carry her spirit of compassion into future generations. We are a better school because of the love and care she and her beloved Jack poured into our community, and I know she will be greatly missed.

Warmest regards,

Rob Hereford, head of school

Laguna Blanca School