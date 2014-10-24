Letter to the Editor: Latinos — What Fracking Means to Us

No oil company shill can represent to us what Latinos actually think of the consequences of high-intensity drilling in their communities. Here in their own words are the real thoughts and experiences of Hispanic citizens.

Los Latinos tenemos una participatiόn importante in esta lucha.

Rodrigo Romo (en Espańol): “When they were fracking, about 300 to 400 away from the playground, [my daughter] came home every day with terrible headaches.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH1W9HXne7I

Arturo Carmona: “Make no mistake — fracking will disproportionately affect Latino communities by draining our water sources, poisoning our families, and fueling climate change. ... We will closely watch who stands with us and who votes to poison Latino communities ... .”

http://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2014/05/28/latino-group-urges-ca-senate-pass-moratorium-fracking

Refugio Mata: “Now, the Latino advocacy organization, famous for helping push Lou Dobbs off CNN over his anti-immigrant sentiments, is focusing on fracking as an environmental justice issue.”

http://uprisingradio.org/home/2014/05/30/latino-communities-decry-fracking-and-climate-change-concerns/

U.S. Latinos and AirPollution: “On a daily basis, we are exposed to carbon, lead, nitrogen oxides … . Latinos are especially vulnerable because they live in regions with the worst air contamination.”

http://www.nrdc.org/air/latinoairreport.asp

Lupe Anguiano: “I am a Latina ... What is Gov. Brown doing destroying California’s agricultural economy? Petroleum by its very nature destroys living organisms ... there’s his rhetoric on climate change, but he continues to stand behind dirty fossil fuels. Gov. Brown’s lack of action to stop fracking and drilling could destroy California’s position as a leader in renewable energy.”

http://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/blogs/the-fight-against-fracking-is-a-fight-for-social-justice/

Rosario Dawson: “We’re trying to keep fracking out of our watersheds and our communities … it contaminates the water-wells of homes and communities”

http://www.votolatino.org/blogs/rosario-dawson-water-fracking-voting-and-her-heroes

Javier Sierra: “The water and food supply of millions of Americans has been compromised by this reckless method of gas extraction. … Across the country, we Latinos have a major stake in this fight. And fracking should no longer sound like a foreign concept to us. It's right here at home and indeed can harm us all.”

http://sierraclub.typepad.com/compass/2013/06/what-we-latinos-dont-know-about-fracking-can-harm-us.html

“Protesters in Argentina have set US flags afire at the headquarters of the country’s national oil and gas company YPE, denouncing its impending deal with major American energy corporation Chevron. … 1,000 indigenous Mapuche residents occupied two oil wells at Vaca Muerta on Tuesday, to protest against the deal ... ” (July 2013).

http://theunhivedmind.com/wordpress3/protests-in-argentina-slamming-oil-deal-with-u-s-firm/

William Smithers

Santa Barbara