Letter to the Editor: Lois Capps Escapes Once Again

By Steve Simpson | May 4, 2015 | 1:49 p.m.

Once again we see laws that apply to some, but not all. So it is with Lois Capps (and other politicians) who escape penalties for breaking the law, while we common folk would land in jail with the key thrown away for doing the same.

The latest is the court handing down a decision that while purposely leaving out part of a sentence spoken by Chris Mitchum, it's OK to advertise such. Never mind it being misleading by intent so voters will get a completely negative impression of Mr. Mitchum.

This sort of behavior in politics needs to be stopped, regardless of which party you support. It happens on both sides, but that doesn't make it right. Run a clean campaign and your opponent will stomp all over you with deceiving remarks solely intended to defame your good name.

This latest shambles by Capps and her bunch get the support of the court system. Isn't that wonderful? Lawsuits happen with such matters between people and with such a blatant editing of what someone states, the court usually doesn't defend this sort of behavior. However, Capps, being a politician with "benefits," is a person of higher rank than average folk.

As to the misleading campaign advertising against Mitchum, Capps approved the advertising and she now "owns" it. It's quite a stretch of the imagination to actually believe no malice was intended with such purposeful editing of Mitchum's words.

Why the court would think it was harmless and not intended to make Mitchum appear poorly to voters makes me wonder what planet the judge lives on. Of course it was intentional to make Mitchum look bad. Why else would such a piece be edited and run close to the end of the campaign? All of this financed by a last-minute influx of money from the Democratic Party. Silly me, I keep forgetting this is a politician and many aren't held accountable for such evil doings.

Then, there's the Mallory Dies matter. Capps claims Raymond Morua wasn't on the clock at the time he hit and killed Ms. Dies with his car. However, the federal government paid out a big sum of money despite Capps' denial. If one were to believe Morua wasn't working as a staff member at the time, then that is someone who has their head buried in the sand. Staff members of Capps even appear to escape what would land any others behind bars. So far, nothing has come of forged signatures and the filling out of paperwork in an attempt to have the hit and run driver of Dies be protected in a special program. All illegal, but once again it's politics and we must not prosecute. After all, these are the elite who are beyond the laws for the masses.

Loyal defenders of Capps will no doubt come out of the woodwork (not unlike termites) to unleash their destructive furor over anything negative said about Capps. It's expected, as they are also in denial as well and even if it's truth they are facing, they will say it's all lies.

Steve Simpson
Santa Barbara

