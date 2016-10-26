Letter to the Editor: Lompoc at a Crossroads for Political Future

Our community of Lompoc is standing on the edge of some momentous decisions for our future and we need to make sure our wonderful quality of life here is protected by electing the candidates who have no “hidden agendas”.

Lompoc is quickly running out of time to continue the hard work our Mayor Lingl and Councilmember Holmdahl have been doing for us. Some of you have already voted and I hope you have made the right choices for our City Council.

In order to keep honesty, integrity and respect for each other, we need to re-elect Bob Lingl and Dewayne Holmdahl and elect Jenelle Osborne to the city council. City staff is also supporting these three well qualified candidates. These three will make sure we are protected from poorly planned and financially unreliable projects which will only bankrupt Lompoc.

I have worked with Mayor Lingl on the Planning Commission and City Council and also with Councilmember Holmdahl. They are honest and have only the betterment of Lompoc as their goal. They are fiscally responsible and look at each issue to make sure our city remains viable financially.

Jenelle is a newcomer to the political arena but spent many hours working on the Economic Development Commission to bring new businesses into the city. She has a lot of experience in this mission and is dedicated to making sure we keep growing in a sustainable way.

Vote to keep our quality of life, protect us from financially unstable projects and ensure we have a balanced budget – Mayor Lingl, Councilmember Holmdahl and new councilmember Jenelle Osborne!

Ann Ruhge

Former Lompoc council member