Letter to the Editor: Lompoc Is At a Very Dangerous Crossroad

By Justin Ruhge | September 24, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

With John Linn and Jim Mosby running for city council again we are faced with their plans to promote and impose the expensive Motorsports speed racetrack business on Lompoc at the expense of all of us taxpayers. If you voters give them the votes, they with their sidekicks, Starbuck and Vega, will tie up Lompoc financially for a long time at the expense of our safety centers.  This group has made it clear that they will promote the Motorsports speed racetrack in the middle of Lompoc as their private business and push it through the city at the expense of other important City projects.

These sponsors tell us that it will stop street racing but the police say that there have been no problems with street racing reported in the past two years.  Just more nonsense from Linn and Mosby. There will be not much for kids to do except to sit in the stands and watch tractor pulling, etc.  Kids already have a bike park on A Street and a motorbike park at River Bend Park.

Linn got this scheme started when he was mayor three years ago and committed the city to develop a private business.  The State was to provide funds but at least half will be spent on planning and little will be left for the race track construction.

The proposed site is at the north end of O Street behind the Walmart store and about 600 feet from private housing along Central Street.  The high speed race tracks would be on rented City property along the airport runway where it would interfere with the present very successful Skydive business there and airport functions in general. It is not an airport function.  It will depress property values, be noisy, dirty and increase our already heavy traffic around Walmart.  The propose track entrance would be on V Street.

The project is very nebulous financially and no business plan has been developed or submitted by the Motorsports race track Committee to show that it will be viable in the future.  In addition the race track would have to pay about $50K rent to the City per year if built and would have no liability insurance.  Most city residents are not aware of this giant liability on them for the benefit of a small self -serving group supported by a majority of the present Council members.  To date, there are no written agreements between the City and the State over the funding they are to provide.  The Motorsports race track serves only a small group of people from out of town. Lingl and Holmdahl do not support using City funds to promote a private business like the race track.  Neither does City council candidate Jenelle Osborne.  They all believe it is in the wrong place.

Mr. Mosby, who was appointed by the council during a rigged hearing, is now having “transparency meetings” to get public attention for his election.  In the meantime Mr. Mosby is opposing any efforts for a new fire station.  He has a poor sense of City priorities.  Ex-mayor Linn has a terrible reputation with the City employees as well as City voters.  Both of these people spew clouds of factoid figures to look like experts, but they are not. They reject the proposals by professional City employees for their own.  The City employees have endorsed reelection of Mayor Lingl and Dewayne Holmdahl and to elect Jenelle Osborne to replace Jim Mosby.  Osborne is a long time business person in Lompoc and past chair of the Lompoc Economic Development Committee. The City does not need a race track in the middle of town. We need to get the town back on the right track by electing Lingl, Holmdahl and Osborne in November and stop the runaway racetrack promoted by Linn and Mosby.

Justin Ruhge
Lompoc

