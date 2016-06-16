Letter to the Editor: Looking for a Do-Over in Congressional Primary

I want a redo of our recent election. With all that is at stake this coming November, somehow the two congressional candidates which are moving forward are both nothing more than puppets for their political parties.

On the Republican side we have Justin Fareed , who has NO clue about politics. I don’t even think he completely understands the commitment to being a member of Congress. He signed up for a debate and only a week before cancelled stating he was had “family matters” to attend to and instead attended a college football game! Am I the only one who sees a problem here!

Then on the Democrat side you have Salud Carbajal, who trash talked Katcho Achadjian during the entire campaign then came back with an ad saying Katcho was trash talking him?! Again, I am confused!

In his interview with KSBY he said that the woman’s reproductive system helped him win. Did my body just get exploited for a congressional candidate’s campaign?

I may have not always agreed with Katcho but one thing I know he was a candidate for the people and not a puppet for a political party! My vote still goes to Katcho!

Felicia Bahler

San Luis Obispo