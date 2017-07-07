Letter to the Editor: Looking Out for Whom?

Whose side is Santa Barbara Congressman Salud Carbajal on? Is he looking out for “criminal illegals” or hard working Americans?

Recently, the House passed Kate’s Law and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act. Both bills were passed to protect Americans and make our country safer.

And yet, Carbajal voted against both of them.

Simply explained, Kate’s Law would affix hefty penalties to criminal illegals who commit crimes, not those entering without legal permission. It would make it harder for them to repeatedly re-enter the United States.

The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act would withhold certain federal grant money from jurisdictions that prohibit their police from cooperating with ICE.

Under this bill, American taxpayers will no longer be forced to subsidize jurisdictions whose policies work to make us less safe. The bill also contains a provision ( Sarah and Grant’s Law), which ensures that illegals are detained pending their removal proceedings.

Fellow citizens of Santa Barbara and surrounding cities, is Salud Carbajal acting in our best interests? Does he care if any of us are victims of criminal illegals?

How would he feel if one of his relatives were killed or injured by one of them?



Diana Thorn

Carpinteria