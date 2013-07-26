Letter to the Editor: Make Gang Members Pay the Medical Bills

Who is paying for the two gang victims’ “medical treatment” at Cottage Hospital? You and I do. Us taxpayers are covering every dollar each time they pass through the ER in the aftermath of gang members’ lack of responsibilities for growing up to be productive in our community — and country, for that matter.

Where are their parents in the equation? Where are the values that are supposed to be taught to them?

The “gang mentality” is inbred in them as students from junior high, and fine-tuned during high school. They have no respect for authority, and no accountability. Their parents should be held responsible for their crimes, even if they are over 18 years old! Commit the crime, the parents should fork out payment for medical bills.

When I have been to the ER, I cover my own costs even while I am temporarily not in a health-care plan. They should at least be paying their “fair share.”

My blood pressure is rising as I write this. Perhaps I will need another trip through the ER on my own nickel!

Linda Foster

Santa Barbara