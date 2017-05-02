Letter to the Editor: Make Property Taxes Due in February and August

Why does the county require property taxes to be paid in December and April?

Both of those months are expensive months considering December is Christmas and April is income tax time?

These are very expensive months for me, and I suspect others too.

If it has to do with their fiscal year budget, couldn’t they change it to be more convenient for taxpayers?

The county needs tax payer money, so it is really is beholden to taxpayers, not the other way around.

I know many people have their property taxes paid with their mortgage payment. But that’s not my situation, and I’ll bet other’s are in the same boat.



I suggest Property Taxes come due in February and August. Please!



Casey Bemis

Santa Ynez