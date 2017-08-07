Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Make Time for Peace in a Crazy World

By Sharon Byrne and Barbara Gaughen-Muller | August 7, 2017 | 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 21 is the United Nations International Day of Peace, and it has an interesting history.

In 1981 during the United Nations’ 36th annual session, the U.N. General Assembly wanted a day to promote a global ceasefire and allow at least a temporary peace in combat zones for humanitarian aid access. The resolution creating the Day of Peace was sponsored by the United Kingdom and Costa Rica.

In 1983, Robert Muller, author Barbara’s late husband, was then assistant secretary-general of the United Nations. He helped charter Pathways to Peace, with citizens representing organizations on the International Day of Peace. In 1983, PTP was granted Peace Messenger Initiative status by U.N. Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar. By 1984, more than 52 countries responded to PTP's invitation to participate in the annual peace-building initiative. The participants in PTP in every country observe a moment of silence at noon Sept. 21, called “the moment of silence heard around the world.”

We tell you this story to highlight how seemingly small, simple ideas can turn into international movements, so never discount your power to change the world!

Barbara recently returned from a visit to Norway and was surprised by how the Norwegians incorporated peace into their daily lives. What does that look like? When you eat, you just eat. You don’t rush, or think about anything else. Imagine what just focusing on the simple act of eating could yield in terms of satisfaction, improved digestion and relationships. Are you even making time for peace in your life? Are any of us? When we are upset over current politics, lost in Netflix or cable TV, or storming social media with angry thoughts … where is the peace in that? Can you find a way to make time for peace?

Co-author Sharon recently stumbled upon the Peace Garden at La Casa de Maria. A serene circular fountain, trees hung with peace cranes, and quiet woods all contribute to an immense feeling of calm and peace. It was created in memory of Sadako Sasaki, a little girl who lived in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. She fell ill at 11 with leukemia. As her condition worsened, she folded paper cranes, following the old Japanese legend that if you fold 1,000 cranes, you will be given a wish. She passed away in 1955, and a Children’s Peace Monument commemorates her life in Hiroshima. The plague on the memorial reads, "This is our cry. This is our prayer. Peace in the world."

A most beautiful saying is attributed to Sadako Sasaki, as she folded the cranes: “I will write peace on your wings, and you will fly all over the world.”

Are we writing peace on our "wings" in our present life? Peace begins with each of us, and it’s a choice. It’s also a journey, not a destination.

We invite you to participate in Peace Week Santa Barbara, starting Monday. The week centers on a visit to our fair city by several monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in Tibet. This visit happens to coincide with the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, a good time to strive for peace. An opening Mandala Ceremony will take place at the Alhecama Theatre at 7 p.m. Monday. Activities are available throughout the week at various locations. The U.N. Association of Santa Barbara also will host a forum on climate change at 2 p.m. Saturday.

You might be in need of a siesta after Fiesta. We hope you feel drawn to embrace peace in your week, and that you’ll make time for peace in your life.

Sharon Byrne and Barbara Gaughen-Muller
Santa Barbara

