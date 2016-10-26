Letter to the Editor: Measure K Keeps the American Dream Alive

With only an education and a strong work ethic I moved to the USA as an almost penniless immigrant 16 years ago, living the past 12 years in Solvang. As a naturalized USA Citizen I can truly testify that the American Dream is still alive and well because of two reasons; Public Education and the 1st Amendment. It is the 1st Amendment that allows me to express my support of Measure K, and it is the strength and vibrancy of this great country, built on the foundation of the Public Education system, that allowed me to achieve the American Dream.

When we decided to move from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara I choose to make the Santa Ynez Valley my home purely because of the excellence of the Santa Ynez High School in the valley, notwithstanding the fact that my daughter was only in 1st grade. Excellent Elementary Schools are more common, excellent High Schools are not. SYHS has provided my daughter an education that rivals anything that I have seen. It has allowed her to gain early acceptance to her 1st choice University and has been instrumental in equipping her to obtain a significant scholarship from the same University. This all because of Public Education.

Public Education is very important to me having been educated in both First and Third world countries. Sound infrastructure (electrical, fire alarm system, underground piping, and roofs) allows teachers to focus on the business of excellent instruction in a safe environment for students. The students in turn are able to focus on learning. The community gets a high-use, one-of-a-kind recreational and community center that is ready to meet the needs of the next generation.

I have appreciated how the school district has been getting factual information to the public in various forms. The mailers, fliers, town hall meetings, the SYHS website and one-on-one conversations let the public make the best decision without the “vote yes” pressure. This information helped me to determine that Measure K will cost me only $1.90 per week (the price of my morning cup of coffee at El Rancho) on the assessed value of my home, and allowed me to make an informed decision about Measure K.

Next year my daughter will have graduated from SYHS, however it is critical for her future that this wonderful country stay vibrant. Public Education creates and sustains that vibrancy, so making sure the SYHS is able to do its part I am willing to support Measure K. The future students of this school ensure my daughter’s future success, the future success of this wonderful Country, and beautiful Valley I live in.

Please vote “Yes” on Measure K. Our future depends on it.

Andreas Pyper

​Solvang