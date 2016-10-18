Letter to the Editor: Measure K Ensures Santa Ynez High School Campus’ Future for Our Kids

Measure K is for KIDS. Since the 1920s, six generations of my family have enjoyed the privilege of living and working in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley. As residents and business owners, it is our duty to preserve and protect our community’s assets.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is one of our greatest assets. We must ensure our KIDS’ and future generations continue to get the best education on a safe and structurally sound campus.

Measure K is smart and fiscally responsible to our community with a 15-year payoff of bonds of $14.7 million. This saves taxpayers $10.4 million in interest (approximately 70 percent) compared to 30- or 40-year payoffs. Significantly more money goes to the project instead of interest (.75 to .80 cents versus typical .45 to .55 cents for 30 to 40 years).

This is a win-win for everyone and with no debt to our next generation. I am so proud my granddaughter, Kristen, who is now our family’s fourth-generation PIRATE to attend this exceptional high school. Show our KIDS we care. Please join me along with other caring, responsible folks and vote YES on Measure K.

Tresha Sell

Solvang