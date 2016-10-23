Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Measure K Will Leave Santa Ynez High Better Than We Found It

By Chip Fenenga | October 23, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

“Try to leave this world a little better than you found it.”
— Robert Baden-Powell (founder of the Boy Scouts)

I have been proud to teach and coach at Santa Ynez High School. I take great joy in hearing about the successes of our graduates and the amazing things they are doing.

This school does believe that an education isn’t received but achieved. The families, teachers, community and environment have all helped shape many success stories. I believe that the environment, that first impression, sets the initial stage for success in the classroom.

Measure K is a positive step to repair and maintain our school environment.

I have stepped on many different high school campuses across the state in my over 30 years of coaching, teaching and professional development work. The environment, facilities and pride show through in those schools that you would want your kids to attend. I have seen SYHS work hard to fix needed items but over the years, but with use and time, stuff just wears out.

I am supporting Measure K as a smart, targeted bond that will help keep SYHS at the top of public schools in the area. I would like to leave this school better than I found it.

Chip Fenenga
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School teacher and coach

