Letter to the Editor: Measure P — a Nonindustry View

On Nov. 4, we in Santa Barbara County will have a chance to vote on Measure P, which would ban future use in our county of oil drilling practices known as hydraulic fracturing (fracking), acidizing and steam injection.

We have this possibility in common with San Benito County, our near-neighbors to the north who will vote on a similar Measure J, proposed there by a coalition of farmers, ranchers, vintners, business owners, political leaders, teachers, workers and retired people, which would also prohibit any new gas or oil drilling activity — even conventional, low-intensity activity — in areas of the county zoned for residential or rural land use.

During public comment in a recent Montecito Planning Commission meeting, one gentlemen, attacking Measure P, thumped his fist on the podium and told commissioners, “Oil producers are among the best, most effectively regulated industries there are!”

He apparently had not read the Los Angeles Times of Aug. 14 exposing 33 oil/gas companies that had, since 2010 in at least 351 wells across 12 states, illegally used diesel — known by the Environmental Protection Agency to contain carcinogens and neurotoxins — in their fracking operations. No permits in these states, required for such use, were ever issued. The Environmental Integrity Project, not industry regulators, brought this corruption to light.

The gentleman seems not to have seen the YouTube video that records an oil company in Watsonville, Calif., dumping large quantities of toxic fracking wastewater into an unlined pit, in violation of California Water Code and California Water Quality regulations. The whistleblower videographer, not industry regulators, exposed this corruption.

Perhaps he had not read the U.S. Geological Survey report that documents serious drinking water contamination caused by oil production in Montana: almost 18 square miles of the aquifer that's the only source of drinking water for about 3,000 people of Poplar, whose private drinking water wells and public water supply wells for the city are irremediably fouled by brine, requiring them to build a pipeline to bring in drinking water from the Missouri River. The contamination has been going on for decades. The regulators were ... where?

Finally, the gentleman seemed not to know that right now in Shafter, Calif., fracking flares spew nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide into the air within 400 feet of Sequoia Elementary School. Rodrigo Romo tells us his child came home from that school “every day with terrible headaches.”

Madeline Stano, staff attorney for the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, has told us that under current California law, nothing prevents oil companies from fracking on or next to parcels zoned for school, residential or agricultural use, and there exists no regulation for air monitoring or water monitoring of these facilities.

She tells us too that Kern County, where nearly 300 fracking wells are in operation, has some of the highest poverty rates, highest pollution rates and highest death rates due to pollution, in the United States.

Every voter should certainly consider whether large energy companies, such as the ones who'd profit from the use of fracking in our county, are completely free of the possibility of devastating accidents, have a history of operations that do not despoil the environment and are always truthful and forthcoming as to their procedures' safety and reliability.

Independent Editor Nick Welsh, discussing whether we in Santa Barbara are in danger if the El Diablo Nuclear Plant continues to operate in the face of warnings by a top-level company official, wrote, "Ambiguity is not an option.”

Do you consider ambiguity an option with regard to hydraulic fracturing when permanently poisoned drinking water, polluted air, earthquake possibilities and the extravagant use of needed water are at stake?

Some opponents of Measure P say, “We don't do fracking here and never will!” Though a messenger from God accurately predicted the Virgin Birth, local media don't report that this divine one has come to Santa Barbara to reveal exactly what will or will not happen here.

Some critics reason that, due to the nature of our county's geology, fracking is not economically feasible here. While it's true that oil shale deposits in this area are twisted and contorted in a way that's difficult to exploit, it's also true that any company at any time could believe it's found a “sweet spot” and start to frack for whatever profit it thinks possible. As Andrew Hsia-Coron in San Benito said of his own community, “We’re trying to stop it before oil companies even get started and invest in infrastructure.”

Measure P would also ban the use of acid stimulation and steam-injection drilling techniques in our county. Why?

Briana Mordick, a staff scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, wrote in livescience (Aug. 29, 2013): “Acid stimulation can use multiple types of acid, including hydrochloric acid and hydrofluoric acid (hydrofluoric acid is extremely toxic beyond its ability to cause burns, and exposure to very small quantities can be life threatening). In addition to acid, acid stimulation fluids use other potentially toxic chemicals, including some of the same substances used in hydraulic fracturing fluids. ...

“The acids used in acidizing treatments are corrosive and present a risk to the integrity of an oil or gas well. ... The spent acid that returns to the surface after acidizing poses environmental risks similar to those from produced water and hydraulic fracturing flowback and must also be properly handled, transported and disposed.

“Acidizing presents many of the same environmental and public health risks as hydraulic fracturing and should be regulated similarly. That is why the [Bureau of Land Management's] first draft of rules, issued last year, rightly would have covered both. The new draft, issued this year, would not apply to acidizing. The BLM should reverse this mistake and ensure any final rule applies to acidizing and other forms of well stimulation.”

In Cyclic Steam Injection drilling technology, which some have called a chemical-free version of fracking, steam is injected into a well whose walls are sealed. The heat of the steam “dissolves” oil deposits adjacent to the well which are then transported to the surface. After cooling through use of produced fluids, the process is repeated.

In 2011, in an oil field using this technology, Chevron failed to warn employees of the relevant dangers; a worker was sucked underground and boiled to death. His body was recovered 17 hours later. The company was fined $350.

According to the Bakersfield Californian, CSS created ongoing problems at the oil fields: "Other oil fields in Kern County have repeatedly experienced seepage and even violent volcanoes in which oil, water, and rocks can shoot 50 to 60 yards through the air. In fact, about a month and a half after [Chevron manager] Taylor's death, one such eruption at the sinkhole site continued for three days. That event prompted DOGGR to shut down steam injection activity within 500 feet of Chevron's 'broken' well."

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of comments on Measure P are, and will be, posted here and elsewhere. Opinions will be heated; statistics will be quoted and questioned. Nasty names will be used.

It's my hope that some will read both parts of what I've called a “Non-Industry View.” They are meant to complement each other.

After all is said and done, I believe the thoughts of Los Alamos Planning Commission Advisory Board chair Chris Wrather go to the heart of the matter: “We have a horse farm in the Los Alamos Valley. We in the valley don't get our water from pipes; we have to drill wells into our water table. Should fracking fluids get into our water supply, it would be the end of our home, the end of our property value, the end of our business. ... If you don't know the likelihood that something bad will happen, but you do know that if the something bad does happen it will be devastating, you err on the side of caution.”

Voting yes on Measure P will give us that caution.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara