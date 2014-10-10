Letter to the Editor: Measure P Is a Bait-and-Switch

Measure P is a bait-and-switch: The proponents promise a fracking ban, but there is currently no fracking in Santa Barbara, and the geology of our county is not amenable to it.

The text of the initiative tells the truth: Measure P would cease almost all current onshore oil production in Santa Barbara County within five years and prohibit future oil production in Santa Barbara County.

This means our schools lose $10 million, our local economy loses $300 million and 2,000 people lose their jobs.

For me, it’s simple: We have been safely producing oil here for 100 years, and I don’t believe in increasing our dependency on foreign oil, so I am voting no on Measure P.

Bryan Gindoff

Carpinteria