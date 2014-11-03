Letter to the Editor: Measure P Is a Bait-and-Switch

From reading the letters that have been submitted by Measure P proponents, it has become very clear to me that this initiative has very little to do with banning fracking.

Their supporters have practically ceded the point that there is no fracking taking place in Santa Barbara County. Furthermore, a simple check of the Division of Oil and Gas website shows that nobody has even submitted an application to frack in this county.

The real agenda, mentioned in most letters by Measure P proponents, seems to be a concern over the effects of global warming and the desire for an immediate switch to alternative energy sources. They hope to force this change by shutting down as much of the activities of oil and gas industry as fast as they can.

Yet, from my observations of homes displaying Yes on P signs, these people seem to be doing very little themselves to clean up the environment. I saw not one house with solar panels on the roof. Many of the homes had rusting gas guzzlers in the driveway — probably leaching heavy metals into the water table to boot.

Please don’t let the proponents of Measure P hijack your vote. Vote no on P.

Let’s have an initiative to offer more tax incentives to homeowners installing solar panels instead.

Steve Horner

Goleta