Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Measure P Is Deceptive

By Steve Horner | September 5, 2014 | 3:39 p.m.

Measure P purports to prevent fracking from occurring in Santa Barbara County. It does not seem to matter to the supporters of this initiative that fracking is not, in fact, occurring here. They ignore the fact that the main oil bearing formation, the Monterey shale, is already so naturally fractured that it flows to surface at numerous places in the county. Therefore, the vast majority of the 6,000-plus wells drilled in the county have never used and will never need fracking.

They also conveniently ignore the fact that the recently enacted Senate Bill 4 has already put in place stringent new regulations on fracking that make it unlikely that any operator would want to use the technology here.

The real agenda of this initiative is to ban the other “high-intensity petroleum operations” that the proponents lumped into their proposal.

These include acid stimulation, water and steam injection. These are routine oil-field activities that have been in use in the county for some 50 years. The average well in California produces 15 barrels of water for every barrel of oil and the Federal Clean Water Act requires operators to reinject this water back where it came from. These injection wells require regular acid stimulation treatments, otherwise they will pressure up. Unlike in Oklahoma and Texas, we have a diligent state agency that monitors injection pressures and would prevent such a risky situation arising in an injection well.

The real intent of this initiative is then to outlaw these routine oil-field activities and force operators to shut their oil wells down when they can no longer obtain the required injection permits. This surely qualifies as illegal taking, and the 30-plus producers in the county would eventually resort to litigation.

I urge you to vote no on P in November.

Steve Horner
Goleta

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 