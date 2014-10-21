Letter to the Editor: Measure P Is Not Right for Santa Barbara County

The onshore oil and gas industry has been a part of the Santa Barbara County economy for more than 100 years, and there has never been any evidence of harm to our water supply.

Additionally, experts and scholars agree that Measure P's sloppy language will be harmful to our quality of life by shutting down the onshore oil and gas industry that helps fund our public safety services, schools and other vital services. The oil and gas industry supports more than 1,000 very high-paying, skilled industrial jobs.

Measure P is not right for our economy and is not right for Santa Barbara County.

Please join me in voting no on Measure P.

Donald Dick

Santa Barbara