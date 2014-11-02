Letter to the Editor: Measure P Is Too Costly for Santa Barbara County

I am writing because of all the attention Measure P has been getting in recent weeks.

This election has a lot at stake, and Measure P’s supporters do not recognize the damage it will do to our community if it is passed. The more than 2,000 people and their families working in onshore oil production here in our community are our friends and neighbors, and this drastic measure would leave them jobless.

If Measure P passes, oil and gas production in Santa Barbara County will eventually cease, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the county. That revenue funds our schools.

We need to stand behind our community to protect jobs, our schools and the resources our emergency responders need to keep us safe. We can’t ask our firefighters and police officers to keep doing more with less.

Measure P is costly, not just in the short term with millions of lost tax dollars, but in the long term as the county is forced to litigate the issues raised by the glaring flaws in the measure.

I’m voting no on Measure P, and I hope that others will do the same.

Helgi Goppelt

Santa Barbara