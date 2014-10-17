Letter to the Editor: Measure P — When Watermelon Kool-Aid Is Thicker Than Blood

It is unfortunate that the proponents of Measure P have created such a deceptive and devastating measure and are now forced to defend its disastrous impacts.

The facts are clear, so clear that the Board of Supervisors and county staff have been tasked with trying to fix the measure even before it is voted upon.

Facts are stubborn things, but bear repeating:

» 1) If Measure P passes, it will result in the loss of more than 1,000 good-paying jobs for Santa Barbara County families. Do the proponents have a solution for where these families will now work? None that I have seen.

» 2) If Measure P passes, it will cause the loss of almost $300 million of annual economic activity for Santa Barbara County. Do the proponents offer any way to replace that $300 million? None that I have seen.

» 3) If Measure P passes, county schools, fire departments and sheriffs will lose over $16 million a year of taxes being paid by energy companies. Do the proponents offer a way to replace that tax income? None that I have seen.

» 4) If Measure P passes, all oil harvesting activity will be shut down in Santa Barbara County. Apparently the proponents of Measure P support California importing 60 percent of its oil from Iran, Russia and other countries who hate America. Why do the proponents of Measure P like Iran more than other Californians?

The attached photograph is of a “cyclic steaming oil well.” Yes, that is an oil well. This is the process that energy companies have been safely and successfully using to harvest oil in Santa Barbara County for 50-plus years.

Finally, I have heard on more than one occasion that the proponents of Measure P are like watermelons — green on the outside and red on the inside, meaning that their real goal is to deny economic activity that they alone deem wrong.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal announced his support of Measure P late last week. It is ironic that he would choose to support such a deceptive and disastrous measure over people of Hispanic heritage. Supervisor Carbajal certainly knows that 70 percent of oil industry workers are Hispanic. Why would he choose to support such a measure to the detriment of his blood relatives and to the people of Santa Barbara County?

Please join me in voting no on Measure P. Our families, kids and county thank you.

Scott W. Dunn

Santa Maria