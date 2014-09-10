Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:49 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Measure P Would Bring Devastating Consequences

By Mike Gibson | September 10, 2014 | 4:14 p.m.

It is critical that we all turn out and vote no on Measure P in this November’s election. Measure P, if passed, will have devastating consequences.

Measure P is misleading. The proponents state that Measure P is needed because it bans fracking, but there is no fracking occurring in Santa Barbara County now and there are no plans for its use in the future. The Monterey Shale on which we sit is already naturally fractured.

What the measure really does is prevent proven extraction methods that have been safe in our county for decades. An entire industry will be shut down if this measure passes. It is estimated that over 1,000 good-paying jobs will be lost and the negative economic impact on our County will be in the $300 million per year range.

Of course with every drop of oil that cannot be extracted here, we become even more dependent on oil from politically unstable foreign countries in the Middle East. Global warming is only made worse by having to ship this oil around the globe in aging foreign-owned tankers. Moreover, the regulation of production in those countries is a far cry from the much more stringent standards in place in California and Santa Barbara County.

The county counsel has told the Board of Supervisors that he expects a flood of lawsuits from mineral rights owners who are no longer able to drill for oil. This is an inevitable consequence if Measure P were to pass because of the takeaway of the value of these rights. Where is our county going to get the money to pay for those lawsuits and added bureaucracy that will need to be in place?

We are just now clawing our way out of the recession. Why in the world would we pass a measure that will just put us back in the middle of one here in Santa Barbara County?

Please join me in voting no on Measure P, and please ask all your friends to do the same thing.

Mike Gibson
Santa Maria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 