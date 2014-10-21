Letter to the Editor: Measure Q Is for Questions

We are long-term residents of Montecito who care about the educational mission of Montecito Union School and, above all, the safety of the children in its care.

The school is in evident need of upgrading, but Measure Q provides for far more than this: It involves a good deal of new construction, some of which appears to be unnecessary and inappropriate for our community, and which does not address the educational needs of our children. We are concerned that the project’s significant impacts have not been properly addressed, and we expand on a number of them.

The absence of acceptable regulatory review. The California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) makes environmental review a mandatory part of the decision-making process. The proposed expansion project at MUS would have significant impacts to the local residential community, public lands (Manning Park) and the YMCA, including impacts to traffic/circulatio/parking elements, noise, air quality, open space, nuisance (odors) and visual resources. The lack of an EIR has been brought up on many prior occasions, but now, even though the Board of Trustees approved the MUS District Bond Master Plan on May 27 of this year, no progress on an EIR or environmental review has been reported.

The funded project would proceed over time in three phases. Notably, the first phase incorporates the construction of the cafeteria/multipurpose building, this in 2015, while the last is mainly devoted to the upgrading and retrofitting of the historic main building, in 2019.

The cafeteria/multipurpose building. This is to be a 6,000-square-foot structure that peaks at 27 feet. It is to sit on the west boundary of the school grounds, above the level of the surrounding residences, and significantly so above its immediate neighbors. The number of meals served per day is conjectured to be 250 per day, significantly more than the number of meals regularly dispensed at present. There are plans to mitigate the effects on theschool’s nearest neighbors of the noise and smells associated with its food processing. However, without formal evaluation, their success will only come to be known over time. The cost of administering the cafeteria function, as against the contracting of food service now in place, has not been made clear.

The high priority that this aspect of the project has been accorded seems hardly consonant with the fact that the provision of a food service, and not a cafeteria, is what the state mandates. The multipurpose nature of the building ensures that the student body, staff and faculty can gather together, something not now possible. It is unclear how this large space will otherwise be utilized and, in the surrounding neighborhood, there is considerable concern about the traffic, air quality impacts, excessive noise and night lighting that can results from additional functions held there. Such impacts of the proposed expansion need to be evaluated and mitigated to insignificance.

Upgrading and retrofitting the main building. In a November 2013 phone survey financed by MUS, in conjunction with a bond feasibility study, voters were “more interested in renovating deteriorating and aging plumbing systems, upgrading inadequate electrical systems and making energy efficiency and water conservation improvements.” Even with this guidance from the community, much of this work is to be delayed until the third phase. It is not at all clear to us why such work, identified long ago, should come under the heading of deferred maintenance.

Traffic and parking. The San Ysidro and Santa Rosa intersection is presently chaotic during the hours that students arrive and depart the school, as is the School House Road curve behind the school. Parking along School House Road, adjacent to the school, is overburdened during school hours. The lack of an adequate shoulder, in conjunction with parked cars, creates a dangerous situation for students and residents alike. The project suggests that the School House Road parking lot is to be eliminated, and more parking added to the San Ysidro lot. Queuing lines, set for the San Ysidro lot, are expected to ease traffic flow at drop off and pick up times, with quite limited vehicle access from School House Road.

The impacts of these proposed changes have not been adequately addressed or analyzed. They should be addressed in an environment document that accounts for air quality (URBEMIS model) and traffic safety. The district implicitly assumes that parent parking on School House Road and surrounding streets will not be a problem, although a circulation analysis has not been presented to address the situation. We are concerned that parents will drop off and pick up children at the already dangerous School House Road curve in order to bypass the San Ysidro queuing lines. It is not clear how this can be mitigated.

After decades of neglect and code changes there is little doubt that much of the improvement work needs to be done. Such work and the expanded wish list needs to be better thought out, independently reviewed via an EIR and discussed openly before being put to a vote.

We are more than willing to support a revised bond measure that will help the school and address the concerns of the community.

Signed,

Barbara Loebman

Stephen Beck

Louise Janis

John Kelly

Don Ylvisaker

Judy Blankenship

Kay Stern

Ted Stern

Anna Ylvisaker

Cliff Scholle

Nicola Hesketh