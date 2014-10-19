Letter to the Editor: Measure S Missing Steps on Priorities

My Santa Barbara County property tax bill shows that I pay $78 a year for an existing “SBCC Bond 2008.” I voted for that one.

The additional bond issue, Measure S, would raise my SBCC Bond taxes to $230 per year. This is probably close to average.

Santa Barbara City College’s Measure S capital projects were not chosen until after the Measure S dollar amount was chosen. This sequence is not needs-based.

Most of us, including government entities, prioritize what needs doing and then quantify. Should SBCC be exempt from such rudiments of good planning? Would it bode well for completion? Staying within budget?

Measure S is not ready for prime time.

Donna Lewis

Santa Barbara