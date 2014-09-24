Letter to the Editor: Measure S to Fund SBCC ... Dormitories?

In my ballot argument against Measure S, I wrote, "This sort of trickery has to be stopped." This referenced 2008's SBCC Measure V, which promised first to "repair, upgrade and/or replace obsolete classrooms" but gave us instead things like the La Playa press box renovation.

Some people have told me that "trickery" was too harsh a judgment. But I think it was too kind.

Measure S repeats the same game plan as was used with Measure V.

Up front in the ballot argument they talk about "projects" to be funded, such as crumbling classrooms, but their much less publicized priority list of projects features stuff like a new "Sports Pavilion" (at $45.5 million). But at least the Sports Pavilion concept was listed somewhere for us to find.

Other plans are harder to locate and will be even more expensive. Buried deep in a dense paragraph in the boilerplate of the Measure S ballot statement is a list of the type of purposes these bonds can be put to. This list includes things like repairing leaky roofs and the projects on the priority list such as the renovation and expansion of the Schott Campus and the Wake Campus.

But well hidden in the verbiage (read the ballot language and see if you can find it) we learn that the money can be spent on things that "may include some or all of the following," including to "construct or renovate student housing." SBCC has no student housing to "renovate." No student housing project is listed in the set of priorities approved by the Board of Trustees for use of Measure S money. No student housing construction is listed in the needs of the campus described anywhere else in the ballot papers. No student housing effort is openly championed by the SBCC administration or the Board of Trustees.

Just as the use of Measure V money was described to the public as repairing damaged classrooms and helping improve the student learning environment but was used for press boxes and walkway trellises and student food courts, these five words dropped quietly among the hundreds around them, will be used to allow Measure S money to fund student dormitories, not student classrooms.

This is the type of trickery I warned about in the ballot argument.

SBCC has played with the idea of student housing for a while. That proposal has been roundly criticized by the community — rightfully so.

Now they are trying to back door this initiative without public awareness, much less public discourse. Why? Because they know that if they told the voters in this district that locally taxed Measure S money would be used to build dormitories to house the thousands of out-of-district students and to act as further inducement to more out-of-district students to come here, this scheme would lose by an overwhelming vote. Most of us understand that a "community college" doesn't need residence halls.

So I ask them now, why was the "construct or renovate student housing" language put in this measure? Who decided to include it? Who voted to include it? What plans are there to build such housing? Tell the voters what you are actually planning to do.

To the voters, I say vote No on S. Don't be tricked again. Get more information at VoteNoOnS.org.

Glen Freeman Mowrer, chairman

No on S Committee