Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Measure S to Fund SBCC ... Dormitories?

By Glen Freeman Mowrer | September 24, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

In my ballot argument against Measure S, I wrote, "This sort of trickery has to be stopped." This referenced 2008's SBCC Measure V, which promised first to "repair, upgrade and/or replace obsolete classrooms" but gave us instead things like the La Playa press box renovation.

Some people have told me that "trickery" was too harsh a judgment. But I think it was too kind.

Measure S repeats the same game plan as was used with Measure V.

Up front in the ballot argument they talk about "projects" to be funded, such as crumbling classrooms, but their much less publicized priority list of projects features stuff like a new "Sports Pavilion" (at $45.5 million). But at least the Sports Pavilion concept was listed somewhere for us to find.

Other plans are harder to locate and will be even more expensive. Buried deep in a dense paragraph in the boilerplate of the Measure S ballot statement is a list of the type of purposes these bonds can be put to. This list includes things like repairing leaky roofs and the projects on the priority list such as the renovation and expansion of the Schott Campus and the Wake Campus.

But well hidden in the verbiage (read the ballot language and see if you can find it) we learn that the money can be spent on things that "may include some or all of the following," including to "construct or renovate student housing." SBCC has no student housing to "renovate." No student housing project is listed in the set of priorities approved by the Board of Trustees for use of Measure S money. No student housing construction is listed in the needs of the campus described anywhere else in the ballot papers. No student housing effort is openly championed by the SBCC administration or the Board of Trustees.

Just as the use of Measure V money was described to the public as repairing damaged classrooms and helping improve the student learning environment but was used for press boxes and walkway trellises and student food courts, these five words dropped quietly among the hundreds around them, will be used to allow Measure S money to fund student dormitories, not student classrooms.

This is the type of trickery I warned about in the ballot argument.

SBCC has played with the idea of student housing for a while. That proposal has been roundly criticized by the community — rightfully so.

Now they are trying to back door this initiative without public awareness, much less public discourse. Why? Because they know that if they told the voters in this district that locally taxed Measure S money would be used to build dormitories to house the thousands of out-of-district students and to act as further inducement to more out-of-district students to come here, this scheme would lose by an overwhelming vote. Most of us understand that a "community college" doesn't need residence halls.

So I ask them now, why was the "construct or renovate student housing" language put in this measure? Who decided to include it? Who voted to include it? What plans are there to build such housing? Tell the voters what you are actually planning to do.

To the voters, I say vote No on S. Don't be tricked again. Get more information at VoteNoOnS.org.

Glen Freeman Mowrer, chairman
No on S Committee

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 